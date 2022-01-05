5 Things You Can Do to Ease Your Transition to Retirement

January 10, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist.

“Retirement is a time to experience a fulfilling life derived from many enjoyable and rewarding activities.” – Ernie Zelinski

What lifestyle do you want in retirement? As you prepare for that glorious event, think of those emotional and personal factors that will bring retirement happiness to you. Determine which activities you enjoy, activities to eliminate, and activities that you feel are important to you.

Sure, most of you have been focused on financial readiness but it is equally important to look at the social, emotional and lifestyle issues which facilitate a healthier adjustment process.

What’s your vision of retirement?

What are those activities you enjoy and want to include in your retirement transition?

How can you anticipate and rehearse your future vision?

What social relationships will you have?

How will you spend your leisure time?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com