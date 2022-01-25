Let’s Talk About Death and Taxes – Truths, Myths and In-between

January 31, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about how we deal with the two certainties in life: death and taxes, and in this case, death taxes. Among the topics we will discuss are:

2021 Proposed Tax Legislation – What didn’t happen.

Will I pay an Estate Tax? (It may depend on where you live)

Capital Gains, Gifting and the Step Up in Basis: Why it is often better to inherit a house than to get it as a gift?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com