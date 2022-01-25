On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Let’s Talk About Death and Taxes – Truths, Myths and In-between

January 25, 2022 11:05 am
< a min read
      

January 31, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about how we deal with the two certainties in life: death and taxes, and in this case, death taxes.  Among the topics we will discuss are:

  • 2021 Proposed Tax Legislation – What didn’t happen.
  • Will I pay an Estate Tax? (It may depend on where you live)
  • Capital Gains, Gifting and the Step Up in Basis: Why it is often better to inherit a house than to get it as a gift?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Marc Levine Radio Interviews taxes

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country