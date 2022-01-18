On Air: Off The Shelf
Medicare and FEHB Coordination

January 18, 2022 11:36 am
< a min read
      

January 24, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.

Do you have questions about coordinating Medicare with FEHB?  Email questions in advance and tune in to learn:

  • What FEHB and Medicare both cover
  • What Medicare does not cover
  • What FEHB does not cover
  • Why have both?
  • Coordinating FEHB with Medicare for “wraparound” coverage
  • Coordination issues to consider when making a Medicare enrollment decision

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

