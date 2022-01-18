Medicare and FEHB Coordination

January 24, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.
Do you have questions about coordinating Medicare with FEHB? Email questions in advance and tune in to learn:
- What FEHB and Medicare both cover
- What Medicare does not cover
- What FEHB does not cover
- Why have both?
- Coordinating FEHB with Medicare for “wraparound” coverage
- Coordination issues to consider when making a Medicare enrollment decision
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Comments