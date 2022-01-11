Social Security Rules for 2022

November 29, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, our hosts Bob Leins, CPA®, and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, welcome Mary Beth Franklin, Certified Financial Planner®, Contributing Editor for InvestmentNews, and President of RetirePro.

Tune in for relevant information about your Social Security retirement benefit. During the broadcast you will learn the answers to some of the big questions you may have about Social Security such as:

How does the solvency of the Social Security Trust Fund impact your future?

Learn about the 2022 numbers that are going to impact your Social Security benefits.

Covid-19 and Social Security.

Why 2020 is no longer “a bad year to turn 60”.

Does Social Security pay retroactive benefits?

When does it make sense to delay claiming Social Security benefits?

When can Social Security benefits be suspended?

Why is it important to have a My Social Security account?

account? The new and improved Social Security benefits statement.

Are Social Security benefits subject to income tax?

Who is eligible to receive Social Security benefits based on my work record?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com