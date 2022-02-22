On Air: Panel Discussions
For Your Benefit

117th Congress

February 22, 2022 11:48 am
February 28, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to discuss the 117th Congress.  Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

  • How has the 117th Congress fared so far?
  • What should we expect in the coming months regarding agency funding?
  • How will the 2022 midterms affect Congress’s work?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

