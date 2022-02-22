February 28, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to discuss the 117th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.
- How has the 117th Congress fared so far?
- What should we expect in the coming months regarding agency funding?
- How will the 2022 midterms affect Congress’s work?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com