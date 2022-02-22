February 28, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Josh Huder, Ph.D., to discuss the 117th Congress. Josh is a Senior Fellow at The Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating Federal employees about Congress and its operation.

How has the 117th Congress fared so far?

What should we expect in the coming months regarding agency funding?

How will the 2022 midterms affect Congress’s work?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com