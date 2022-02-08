On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Social Security – What You Need to Know

February 8, 2022 1:00 pm
February 14, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist with Social Security Administration, to answer common questions about Social Security.

  • How can one get help from SSA?
  • When should you apply to start retirement benefits?
  • What documents will you need to provide?
  • Which factors may affect your retirement benefits?
  • What to remember to do after applying for retirement benefits?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

