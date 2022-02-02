Staying in a Healthy, Positive Frame of Mind

February 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Lifetime Health and Fitness Expert.

Aside from the physical symptoms, Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our lives with long term effects on our mental and emotional well-being. We are struggling with striking that balance between what used to be a normal routine lifestyle and the new normal. This unpredictable stressor has ushered in states of depression and anxiety. The impact is felt across demographics. The loss of social connections is just one of the ancillary effects of Covid-19 especially for young adults and adolescents.

According to Dr. Robert Waldinger, leaning into relationships with friends and family helps us to strike a balance with work and family life. Dr. Waldinger’s study is conclusive: healthy relationships are necessary to achieve life satisfaction and maintain good health. Social support networks contribute to brain health and total well-being. Isolation has devastating effects on society. Combine that loss with the fear surrounding the pandemic and it is no wonder chaos ensues.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com