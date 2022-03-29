On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Financial Literacy – Can You Make the Grade?

March 29, 2022 1:00 pm
April 4, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Jon Dauphine, CEO of the Foundation for Financial Planning.

Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, often says so much about financial planning is common sense.  Then why do so many people struggle to make good financial decisions?  In honor of Financial Literacy Month, please join Karen and Jon to learn more about the need for financial literacy and the work of the Foundation to bring financial planning to people on a pro bono basis.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

