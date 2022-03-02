The Future of Life Insurance Benefits for Federal Employees

March 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes WAEPA CEO M. Shane Canfield and Stacy Outlaw, WAEPA’s Senior Vice President of Marketing.

March is Women’s History Month. During this program we will be discussing the coverage gap between men and women, the changing make-up of the Federal workforce, and the impact COVID continues to have on the life insurance industry.

Eliminating the coverage gap between men and women

COVID-19 and its impact on life insurance benefits

Listening to and aligning with the needs of the Federal workforce

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com