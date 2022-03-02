On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

The Future of Life Insurance Benefits for Federal Employees

March 2, 2022 11:12 am
< a min read
      

March 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes WAEPA CEO M. Shane Canfield and Stacy Outlaw, WAEPA’s Senior Vice President of Marketing.

March is Women’s History Month.  During this program we will be discussing the coverage gap between men and women, the changing make-up of the Federal workforce, and the impact COVID continues to have on the life insurance industry.

  • Eliminating the coverage gap between men and women
  • COVID-19 and its impact on life insurance benefits
  • Listening to and aligning with the needs of the Federal workforce

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Leins Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit M. Shane Canfield Radio Interviews Stacy outlaw WAEPA Women's History Month

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony