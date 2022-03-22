TSP Update from the Experts

March 28, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, and Jim Courtney, Director of the Office of Communications and Education.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

The TSP is adding new features this summer – what are they and how will they help participants?

The TSP simplified the way catch-up contributions are made. Did it help?

The country has been dealing with the pandemic for two years now – did that impact the TSP or its participants?

Stats! How many participants receive the 5% match? How many millionaires? Average account balances?

What were the administrative expenses for 2021?

