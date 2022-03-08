Understanding the Medicare Program

March 14, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
- Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
- Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision
- Social Security offices remain closed for in-person appointments—Find out the different ways to enroll in Medicare
