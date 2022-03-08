On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Understanding the Medicare Program

March 8, 2022 11:36 am
March 14, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

  • Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
  • Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
  • Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision
  • Social Security offices remain closed for in-person appointments—Find out the different ways to enroll in Medicare

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

