Catching Up: Strategies for Late Savers

April 21, 2022 9:04 am
April 25, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®, to talk about strategies for late savers.

The basic tenets are:

  • It is never too late to develop a plan
  • You likely still have a long-term timeframe
  • Do not worry about what you have and have not done in the past

Strategies to consider:

  • Often later in life we have more clarity in our goals
  • The opportunity to retire from Federal service and work elsewhere, banking the annuity (hyper-saving)
  • Time is of the essence – Act swiftly and avoid further delays

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

