Catching Up: Strategies for Late Savers

April 25, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®, to talk about strategies for late savers.

The basic tenets are:

It is never too late to develop a plan

You likely still have a long-term timeframe

Do not worry about what you have and have not done in the past

Strategies to consider:

Often later in life we have more clarity in our goals

The opportunity to retire from Federal service and work elsewhere, banking the annuity (hyper-saving)

Time is of the essence – Act swiftly and avoid further delays

