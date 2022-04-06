Planning Tips for Imminent Retirees

April 11, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®.

If you are planning to retire in the near future, it is time to take a serious inventory of your ability to handle risk associated with your investments, health, inflation, family, longevity, and liabilities. It is also time to meet with your ‘team’ of professionals well ahead of your retirement date.

If you think you are ready to retire, but want to know for certain that you will be okay, tune in to hear planning tips from a Certified Financial Planner® Professional.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com