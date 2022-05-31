On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A Career Game Plan for 2022

May 31, 2022 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

June 6, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, the founder of executive search firm SI Placement.

Whether it’s the Great Resignation or the Great Reshuffle, many people are re-examining their careers. Kathy will offer advice for thinking about your career options and provide specific advice on how to execute any new priorities.  With especially low unemployment now, the power dynamic has shifted in most organizations.  Workers have more power than ever before so it’s a good time to learn when and how to speak up, develop your value proposition, find new opportunities, and possibly change things up.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
