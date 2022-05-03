Social Considerations When Contemplating Retirement

May 9, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Mike Townshend, Transition and Aging Authority, founder of Carpe Diem Coaching, and author of Living Well Later in Life (pub. 2017), to talk about the considerations when contemplating retirement. The decision whether to retire is not solely driven by the numbers. Social considerations include:

• Who will be affected by this decision?

• Have I considered the timing of this decision as it relates to my family?

• Have I taken their wishes into consideration?

• What about the agency, who there is affected and how will I ensure a smooth handoff of work, projects, customers, etc.?

• What exactly will I DO in retirement?

• When the immediate projects run out, do I have other activities to fill my time?

• What else should I be thinking about?

