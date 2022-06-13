Catching Up: Strategies for Late Savers

June 20, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®, to talk about strategies for late savers.
June 20, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®, to talk about strategies for late savers.
The basic tenets are:
- It is never too late to develop a plan
- You likely still have a long-term timeframe
- Do not worry about what you have and have not done in the past
Strategies to consider:
- Often later in life we have more clarity in our goals
- The opportunity to retire from Federal service and work elsewhere, banking the annuity (hyper-saving)
- Time is of the essence – Act swiftly and avoid further delays
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com