WAEPA’s Perspective on Inflation, COVID-19, and Life Insurance

June 13, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes WAEPA CEO M. Shane Canfield and Tony Zerante, Senior Vice President, Operations. The Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies has served the needs of Civilian Federal Employees and their families for over 75 years.

What is WAEPA doing to help its Membership during these uncertain economic times?

How has WAEPA adapted to serving its Members’ needs as we emerge from the pandemic?

How does WAEPA help its Membership and their long-term financial planning needs?

The Future of WAEPA: WAEPA’s constant evolution of providing new products since it was founded during World War II What WAEPA is doing to address the coverage gap The importance of service to our country



WAEPA offers resources online at WAEPA.org

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com