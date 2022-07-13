Do You Understand Your Service Computation Dates? (You Have More Than One)

July 18, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Service Computations Dates (SCDs) are used to determine the amount of government service creditable toward eligibility for a specific benefit or entitlement. They do not necessarily reflect a specific date (but they could). SCDs often establish a “virtual” starting date for continuous creditable service for a benefit. While all your SCDs could be the same chronological date, they frequently are... READ MORE

July 18, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Service Computations Dates (SCDs) are used to determine the amount of government service creditable toward eligibility for a specific benefit or entitlement. They do not necessarily reflect a specific date (but they could). SCDs often establish a “virtual” starting date for continuous creditable service for a benefit. While all your SCDs could be the same chronological date, they frequently are not.

Today’s program will answer:

What are my primary SCDs?

How could all my SCDs be the same date?

Why would my Leave and Retirement SCDs be different?

Does all Federal service count for all my SCDs?

What SCD is on SF-50s? On my Leave and Earning Statement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com