Do You Understand Your Service Computation Dates? (You Have More Than One)

July 18, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Service Computations Dates (SCDs) are used to determine the amount of government service creditable toward eligibility for a specific benefit or entitlement. They do not necessarily reflect a specific date (but they could). SCDs often establish a “virtual” starting date for continuous creditable service for a benefit. While all your SCDs could be the same chronological date, they frequently are not.
Today’s program will answer:
- What are my primary SCDs?
- How could all my SCDs be the same date?
- Why would my Leave and Retirement SCDs be different?
- Does all Federal service count for all my SCDs?
- What SCD is on SF-50s? On my Leave and Earning Statement?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com