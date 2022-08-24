On Air: Panel Discussions
How to Improve Your Energy

August 24, 2022 12:01 pm
August 29, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA).  If the answer to any of these questions is “yes”, then this discussion is for you.

  • Do you wake up more tired than when you went to sleep?
  • Do you find yourself craving sugar mid-afternoon?
  • Do you rely on caffeine to get you through the day?
  • Do you rely on sleep aids to fall asleep at night?
  • Are you able to work out the way that you want?
  • Have you cut out fun social events or activities because you feel too tired?

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
