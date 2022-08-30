Relocating and Downsizing in Retirement

July 11, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Retirement Specialist. In retirement, some will decide to relocate to a different location or residence. Maybe you want to live in a warmer climate or move closer to family. Herb will discuss the main considerations and resources available in making this decision. And if you plan to relocate, it’s important to manage the possessions you have collected over the years. How do you... READ MORE

July 11, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Retirement Specialist.

In retirement, some will decide to relocate to a different location or residence. Maybe you want to live in a warmer climate or move closer to family. Herb will discuss the main considerations and resources available in making this decision.

And if you plan to relocate, it’s important to manage the possessions you have collected over the years. How do you determine what to keep? Understanding the reasons why it may be necessary to downsize possessions and the steps necessary in the process will be discussed.

