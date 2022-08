Social Security: Ask the Expert

August 15, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Melton, Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration.

How to get help from Social Security

The redesigned my Social Security account and expanded services available such as online Social Security card requests

5 Steps toward your financial security https://www.ssa.gov/agency/5-steps-toward-your-financial-security/

Your retirement checklist

How to apply online for retirement, spouses, or Medicare benefits

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com