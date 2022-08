August 22, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP® to talk about retirement transition:

What to be thinking about in advance of retirement

How you might spend your time (volunteering, part-time work, classes at university, other hobbies)

How income will work

How to consider a move to another state

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com