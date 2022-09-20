On Air: All About Data
Recent Developments in Taxes and the Inflation Protection Act

September 20, 2022 1:29 pm
September 26, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Esquire.

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law in August 2022.  It provides tax saving opportunities to encourage individuals to invest in clean energy products and to take energy conservation measures.  We will discuss what steps individuals must take to qualify for these tax savings.

We will also discuss IRS regulations issued in September 2022 regarding an individual’s obligation to take withdrawals...

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
