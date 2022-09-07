What’s Your Medicare IQ?

September 12, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Did you know that FEHB Open Season and Medicare Open Enrollment are not the same? The 2023 Federal Benefits Open Season is coming. This is the time for you to think about your health, dental, vision, and tax-saving needs, and to enroll or change your enrollment. It is also the time to... READ MORE

September 12, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Did you know that FEHB Open Season and Medicare Open Enrollment are not the same? The 2023 Federal Benefits Open Season is coming. This is the time for you to think about your health, dental, vision, and tax-saving needs, and to enroll or change your enrollment. It is also the time to consider other health care coverage options, such as Medicare.

Topics include:

The difference between FEHB Open Season and Medicare enrollment periods.

Which Part of Medicare do I need?

When and how can I enroll in Medicare and Medicare health plans? Do I have to enroll in Medicare?

If I have both FEHB and Medicare, who is supposed to pay first?

Do my FEHB premiums change when Medicare pays first (is primary)?

How about Medicare Health Plans (Medicare Advantage Plans)?

How much does Medicare cost?

Is there premium assistance for Medicare Part B?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com