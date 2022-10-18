Choosing the Best Plan During Open Season

October 24, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO at The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan. Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the health plan you choose. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance... READ MORE

October 24, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO at The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the health plan you choose. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute. Paula will discuss:

FEHB PROGRAM

COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare

OPM Initiatives and 2023 Benefits

Lifelong health/wellness and support for chronic conditions

Consider how you use health care

Latest on Medicare, including the new Federal Medicare Advantage Plans

FEDVIP

Make sure you understand these supplemental plans

FSAFEDS

Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs

What is an eligible cost?

Rules on carryover amounts

