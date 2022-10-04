On Air: Off The Shelf
Do You Understand Your Service Computation Dates? (You Have More Than One)

October 4, 2022 10:57 am
October 10, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Service Computations Dates (SCDs) are used to determine the amount of government service creditable toward eligibility for a specific benefit or entitlement.  They do not necessarily reflect a specific date (but they could).   SCDs often establish a “virtual” starting date for continuous creditable service for a benefit.  While all your SCDs could be the same chronological date, they frequently are not.

Today’s program will answer:

  • What are my primary SCDs?
  • How could all my SCDs be the same date?
  • Why would my Leave and Retirement SCDs be different?
  • Does all Federal service count for all my SCDs?
  • What SCD is on SF-50s?  On my Leave and Earning Statement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
