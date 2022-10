October 17, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP® to talk about inflation.

High inflation, how did we get here?

What is the Federal Reserve doing to fight inflation?

How does Federal policy affect stock and bond markets?

What are the best investment options to combat inflation?

How should you plan for inflation in retirement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com