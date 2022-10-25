Resources for Federal Open Season

October 31, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Jay Fritz, Program Manager, Outreach & Program Services, Healthcare and Insurance, U.S. Office of Personnel Management. It is that time of year again for employees and annuitants to review their Open Season options, which include health plans, dental and vision plans, FSAs, etc. Today’s discussion will include: Federal Open Season: November 14 – December 12, 2022 READ MORE

October 31, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Ray Kirk, Ph.D., Federal Benefits Specialist, NITP, welcome Jay Fritz, Program Manager, Outreach & Program Services, Healthcare and Insurance, U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

It is that time of year again for employees and annuitants to review their Open Season options, which include health plans, dental and vision plans, FSAs, etc.

Today’s discussion will include:

Federal Open Season : November 14 – December 12, 2022

: November 14 – December 12, 2022 What programs participate in Open Season?

How can I prioritize my Open Season shopping list?

What options do I have?

What if I do nothing?

Resources for further information:

Visit opm.gov/openseason

Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/usopm

For Twitter News and Updates: https://twitter.com/usopm

See your Human Resources Office

How do I make an Open Season election or change?

Flexible spending accounts under FSAFEDS (employees only): FSAFEDS.com or call 1-877-FSAFEDS (372-3337) or TTY 1-866-353-8058.

Dental or vision under FEDVIP: Everyone – go to BENEFEDS.com or call 1-877-888-3337, TTY 1-877-889-5680.

FEHB: Employees – use the Health Benefits Election Form (SF 2809) or use an online self-service system; your agency’s human resources office can help you. Retirees – go to Open Season Online at https://retireefehb.opm.gov or call Open Season Express at 1-800-332-9798, TTY 1-855-887-4957.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com