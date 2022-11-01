Let’s Talk TSP

Trending:
November 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, and Kaitlin Schaeffer Yardley, CFP®.  There is certainly a lot to talk about on the topic of TSP.  Join our guests as they discuss the following:

  • The new terminology for making investment changes
  • The importance of double checking your beneficiary designations
  • The Mutual Fund Window
  • What’s going on with the I Fund?
  • How to make allocation decisions when the market is so volatile

Top Stories