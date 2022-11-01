Let’s Talk TSP

November 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, and Kaitlin Schaeffer Yardley, CFP®. There is certainly a lot to talk about on the topic of TSP. Join our guests as they discuss the following: The new terminology for making investment changes

The importance of double checking your beneficiary designations

The Mutual Fund Window

What’s going on with the I Fund?

How to make allocation decisions... READ MORE

November 7, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, and Kaitlin Schaeffer Yardley, CFP®. There is certainly a lot to talk about on the topic of TSP. Join our guests as they discuss the following:

The new terminology for making investment changes

The importance of double checking your beneficiary designations

The Mutual Fund Window

What’s going on with the I Fund?

How to make allocation decisions when the market is so volatile

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com