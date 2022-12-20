Bene’s & Buck’s

On Air: Innovation In Government
December 20, 2022 10:25 am
Devember 26, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, and Karen Schaeffer, CFP®.  Karen and Tammy will discuss the retirement topics that cross the line.  The line between your Federal benefit decisions and your financial planning, that is!

  1. Is Medicare Part B necessary and if so, how do you present this information to your clients/students?
  2. Social Security claiming strategies: Early or later?
  3. Survivor benefit elections
  4. Determining the need for life insurance at pre-retirement
  5. Is LTC insurance for everyone?  How does this coverage affect the family?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
