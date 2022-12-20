Bene’s & Buck’s

Devember 26, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, and Karen Schaeffer, CFP®. Karen and Tammy will discuss the retirement topics that cross the line. The line between your Federal benefit decisions and your financial planning, that is!
Devember 26, 2022 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director NITP, and Karen Schaeffer, CFP®. Karen and Tammy will discuss the retirement topics that cross the line. The line between your Federal benefit decisions and your financial planning, that is!
- Is Medicare Part B necessary and if so, how do you present this information to your clients/students?
- Social Security claiming strategies: Early or later?
- Survivor benefit elections
- Determining the need for life insurance at pre-retirement
- Is LTC insurance for everyone? How does this coverage affect the family?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com