Let’s Talk TSP

January 16, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®. There is certainly a lot to talk about on the topic of TSP. Karen will discuss the following:
- The new terminology for making investment changes
- The importance of double checking your beneficiary designations
- The Mutual Fund Window
- What’s going on with the I Fund?
- How to make allocation decisions when the market is so volatile
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com