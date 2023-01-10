On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Let’s Talk TSP

January 10, 2023 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

January 16, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®.  There is certainly a lot to talk about on the topic of TSP.  Karen will discuss the following:

  • The new terminology for making investment changes
  • The importance of double checking your beneficiary designations
  • The Mutual Fund Window
  • What’s going on with the I Fund?
  • How to make allocation decisions when the market is so volatile

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 SANS Security East 2023
1|16 Europe IT Executives, Meet CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories