On Target: Financial Goals for 2023

January 23, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®. It’s the beginning of a new year. Are you on target to reach your financial goals? Today’s discussion will focus on key concepts including:
- Building an asset allocation plan for your goals
- Understanding risk
- What to focus on when the market is down
- Roth conversions
- TSP contributions & catchup changes
- Managing TSP in retirement
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com