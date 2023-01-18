On Target: Financial Goals for 2023

January 23, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®. It’s the beginning of a new year. Are you on target to reach your financial goals? Today’s discussion will focus on key concepts including:

Building an asset allocation plan for your goals

Understanding risk

What to focus on when the market is down

Roth conversions

TSP contributions & catchup changes

Managing TSP in retirement

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com