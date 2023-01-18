On Air: Panel Discussions
For Your Benefit
On Target: Financial Goals for 2023

January 18, 2023 11:53 am
January 23, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Joe Sullender, CFP®.  It’s the beginning of a new year.  Are you on target to reach your financial goals?  Today’s discussion will focus on key concepts including:

  • Building an asset allocation plan for your goals
  • Understanding risk
  • What to focus on when the market is down
  • Roth conversions
  • TSP contributions & catchup changes
  • Managing TSP in retirement

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
