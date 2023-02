February 20, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist, to provide information on benefit changes for 2023.

Largest Federal retiree COLA in nearly four decades

Social Security: COLA, wage base increase, maximum benefit, earnings limitation

FEHB and expansion of FEHB coverage in 2023

Medicare changes for 2023

