On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Are You on Track to Meet Your 2022 Tax Filing Deadline?

March 14, 2023 9:22 am
< a min read
      

March 20, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.  Today’s program will focus on issues related to meeting your 2022 tax filing deadline, including:

The need to file and pay your taxes in a timely manner
What to do if you owe taxes but cannot afford to pay
How you can use the 2022 tax filing season as a guide to future tax saving opportunities to minimize your...

READ MORE

March 20, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.  Today’s program will focus on issues related to meeting your 2022 tax filing deadline, including:

  • The need to file and pay your taxes in a timely manner
  • What to do if you owe taxes but cannot afford to pay
  • How you can use the 2022 tax filing season as a guide to future tax saving opportunities to minimize your 2023 tax liability
  • The recently enacted Secure 2.0 and the major changes in the law affecting individual taxpayers

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|20 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
3|20 Gartner Identity & Access...
3|20 ASPA's 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories