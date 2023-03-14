Are You on Track to Meet Your 2022 Tax Filing Deadline?

March 20, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel. Today’s program will focus on issues related to meeting your 2022 tax filing deadline, including:
March 20, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel. Today’s program will focus on issues related to meeting your 2022 tax filing deadline, including:
- The need to file and pay your taxes in a timely manner
- What to do if you owe taxes but cannot afford to pay
- How you can use the 2022 tax filing season as a guide to future tax saving opportunities to minimize your 2023 tax liability
- The recently enacted Secure 2.0 and the major changes in the law affecting individual taxpayers
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com