What Do I Need Life Insurance to Cover?

March 8, 2023 12:12 pm
March 13, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, and Laurie Lee, Chief Financial Officer, WAEPA.  Today’s guests will talk about financial well-being and that life insurance has more uses than many are aware of.  March is Women’s History Month.  Today’s discussion will also focus on women and how to ensure they have the financial tools and resources they need.

  • Needs analysis for life insurance at the individual level
  • Coverage gap: What does it mean and how do we solve it
  • Determine your financial goals and create a timeline for each goal
  • The importance of financial preparation
  • Obtaining the right amount of life insurance, especially for women
  • What WAEPA is doing to help Federal employees

