For Your Benefit
TSP Update from the Experts

April 12, 2023 9:55 am
April 17, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

  • The TSP changed recordkeepers last June.  What did participants get from the transition?
  • SECURE 2.0 became law at the end of 2022 and made a number of changes that apply to the TSP.  What are they and when are they going to be implemented?
  • Stats!  How many participants receive the 5% match?  How many millionaires?  Average account balances?
  • What were the administrative expenses for 2022?
      
