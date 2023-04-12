TSP Update from the Experts

April 17, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.

Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:

The TSP changed recordkeepers last June. What did participants get from the transition?

SECURE 2.0 became law at the end of 2022 and made a number of changes that apply to the TSP. What...

READ MORE