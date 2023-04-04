Understanding the Consequences of Taxes on Fixed Income

April 10, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®. Are you thinking about retiring soon? Do you understand the consequences of taxes on fixed income? Tune in to this program to enhance your understanding of the following:
April 10, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®. Are you thinking about retiring soon? Do you understand the consequences of taxes on fixed income? Tune in to this program to enhance your understanding of the following:
- Tax Withholding 101 for Federal employees. Be prepared to fully understand how you are taxed at the Federal, State, and Local levels.
- Unwinding the myth of retirement in a lower tax bracket. It just doesn’t happen for FEDs.
- Understanding the taxation issue associated with TSP pretax contributions and growth.
- Roth TSP contributions. It’s not too late, take advantage of this before you retire to build a tax-free nest egg. No – You don’t make too much income to contribute.
- Consider a team of professionals to help you through the critical years transitioning from working income to retirement income.
- The Secure Act and Secure Act 2.0 may not favor you or your beneficiaries. Make sure you plan appropriately.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com