How Family Impacts Transitioning to Retirement

May 22, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Transition and Federal Benefits Specialist.

There are many things to consider when making the decision to transition to retirement. Most people plan for retirement without thinking about how family can impact the process. How will your spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, siblings, and extended family affect your retirement? There are positives and negatives. Herb will talk about how family can impact finances, emotions, and mental health in retirement.

