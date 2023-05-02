Spring Cleaning for the Self

May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA). We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves? Get a head start on your summer fitness goals. On today’s program, Kari will talk about:
How to clean up your mental space
Using gardening as grounding
Tips for seasonal allergy relief
Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs
...
READ MORE
May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA). We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves? Get a head start on your summer fitness goals. On today’s program, Kari will talk about:
- How to clean up your mental space
- Using gardening as grounding
- Tips for seasonal allergy relief
- Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com