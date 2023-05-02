On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Spring Cleaning for the Self

May 2, 2023 10:24 am
< a min read
      

May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA).   We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves?  Get a head start on your summer fitness goals.  On today’s program, Kari will talk about:

How to clean up your mental space
Using gardening as grounding
Tips for seasonal allergy relief
Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs

...

READ MORE

May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA).   We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves?  Get a head start on your summer fitness goals.  On today’s program, Kari will talk about:

  • How to clean up your mental space
  • Using gardening as grounding
  • Tips for seasonal allergy relief
  • Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|8 Informatica World
5|8 La Jolla Government Contracts Week 2023
5|8 FAR Week La Jolla - 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories