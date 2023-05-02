Spring Cleaning for the Self

May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA). We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves? Get a head start on your summer fitness goals. On today’s program, Kari will talk about: How to clean up your mental space

Using gardening as grounding

Tips for seasonal allergy relief

Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs ... ... READ MORE

May 8, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kari Utz-Wolsky, Nutrition and Conditioning Specialist, CFT, SPN, SSC (ISSA). We do spring cleaning for the house, why not for ourselves? Get a head start on your summer fitness goals. On today’s program, Kari will talk about:

How to clean up your mental space

Using gardening as grounding

Tips for seasonal allergy relief

Don’t be a target for the pesky bugs

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com