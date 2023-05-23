TSP Update from the Experts

May 29, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.
May 29, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.
Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:
- The TSP changed recordkeepers last June. What did participants get from the transition?
- SECURE 2.0 became law at the end of 2022 and made a number of changes that apply to the TSP. What are they and when are they going to be implemented?
- Stats! How many participants receive the 5% match? How many millionaires? Average account balances?
- What were the administrative expenses for 2022?