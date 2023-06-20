On Air: Panel Discussions
Life After Government: Transitioning to the Private Sector

June 20, 2023 10:41 am
June 26, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm.  Kathy will provide the information you need to know about the private sector jobs market.

June 26, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Kathy Lavinder, founder of Security & Investigative Placement Consultants, a niche executive search firm.  Kathy will provide the information you need to know about the private sector jobs market.

Transitioning from the public sector to the commercial sector can be mystifying. It’s certainly different from the public sector. Executive recruiter Kathy Lavinder will offer guidance on how to navigate your job search and increase the odds of a good outcome.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
