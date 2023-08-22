Medicare Fraud: How to Protect Yourself

August 28, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Theresa Brownson and Darnetta Bascomb, Senior Medicare Patrol Project, AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.
What is Medicare fraud and abuse?
What is the difference?
Who does Medicare fraud affect?
Examples of fraud and abuse
How to detect potential problems
What you can do to help stop Medicare fraud
How...
READ MORE
August 28, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist at NITP, welcome Theresa Brownson and Darnetta Bascomb, Senior Medicare Patrol Project, AARP Legal Counsel for the Elderly.
- What is Medicare fraud and abuse?
- What is the difference?
- Who does Medicare fraud affect?
- Examples of fraud and abuse
- How to detect potential problems
- What you can do to help stop Medicare fraud
- How to report your concerns
- How Medicare and FEHB work together
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright
© 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.