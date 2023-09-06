The Importance of Life Insurance

September 11, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes M. Shane Canfield, CEO, and Stacy Outlaw, Chief Marketing Officer, WAEPA.
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. Today’s guests will discuss the importance of and uses for life insurance.
- Why do we need life insurance?
- What are other uses of life insurance?
- How does life insurance benefit families?
- How does WAEPA compare to FEGLI?
For questions or comments, email us inadvance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
