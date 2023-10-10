October 16, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. Our guest today will talk about cash flow planning and debt payoff strategies for Federal employees and retirees.

How much of an emergency fund do you need? How should you invest these assets?

Which debt should you pay off first?

What is the impact of higher interest rates on debt in general?

Should you pay down your mortgage before retirement?

What other cash flow changes might you have in retirement?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.