October 16, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. Our guest today will talk about cash flow planning and debt payoff strategies for Federal employees and retirees.
- How much of an emergency fund do you need? How should you invest these assets?
- Which debt should you pay off first?
- What is the impact of higher interest rates on debt in general?
- Should you pay down your mortgage before retirement?
- What other cash flow changes might you have in retirement?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright
© 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.