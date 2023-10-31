On Air: Panel Discussions
Choosing the Best Plan During Open Season

October 31, 2023 12:07 pm
November 6, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc. welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU, CEO at The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan.

Today’s topic will focus on things to consider during Federal Open Season and how to get the most out of the health plan you choose.  Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.  Paula will discuss:

FEHB PROGRAM

  1. OPM Initiatives and 2024 Benefits
    1. Obesity Treatment
    2. Infertility Treatment and Women’s Health
    3. Mental Health/Substance Use Disorder Support
    4. Gender Affirming Care
  2. Lifelong Health/Wellness and Support for Chronic Conditions
  3. Consider how you use health care
  4. Latest on Medicare, including the Federal Medicare Advantage Plans and NEW: Plans offering Medicare Prescription Drug Plan

FEDVIP

  • Make sure you understand these supplemental plans

FSAFEDS

  • Pre-tax reimbursement for eligible costs
  • What is an eligible cost?
  • Rules on carryover amounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

For Your Benefit

