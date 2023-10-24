On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
October 24, 2023 10:13 am
October 30, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about Health Care Directives.

  • What is a Health Care Directive (and is it different from a Health Care Power of Attorney)?
  • What should l look for in my Health Care Agent?  Why an advocate matters.
  • What is the difference between my Health Care Directive and a Do Not Resuscitate?
  • What is MOLST?
  • Resources for health care decisions.
  • What else does my health care directive do?
  • How does my Health Care Directive interact with my Power of Attorney?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

