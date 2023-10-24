October 30, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about Health Care Directives.
- What is a Health Care Directive (and is it different from a Health Care Power of Attorney)?
- What should l look for in my Health Care Agent? Why an advocate matters.
- What is the difference between my Health Care Directive and a Do Not Resuscitate?
- What is MOLST?
- Resources for health care decisions.
- What else does my health care directive do?
- How does my Health Care Directive interact with my Power of Attorney?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
