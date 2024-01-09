Hot topics in federal benefits

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
January 9, 2024 2:07 pm
January 15, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist.  Bob will talk about:

  • The annuity calculation
  • FEGLI 5-year rule
  • Medicare’s different enrollment periods
  • Long term care – What to consider while the Federal plan is suspended

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

