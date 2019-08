Dia Taylor Chief Human Capital Officer and Deputy Ethics Counselor, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dia Taylor, MBA, is the Chief Human Capital Officer and Deputy Ethics Counselor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In this capacity, she serves as the chief advisor on all human capital and resources management issues at CDC/ATSDR with responsibility for oversight and leadership of selecting, developing, training, and managing a high-quality, productive public health workforce.

Dia Taylor has more than 28 years of federal sector leadership experience with the several federal agencies. She has significant experience in leading strategic operational change, public health policy/program development, business management and operations, employee development; organizational development and performance management, business process re-engineering, and developing effective service provision cultures.

Dia has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science/Public Policy from Clark College, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. She is a recipient of the 2006 Secretaries Award for Distinguished Service, 2007 Presidential Award for Management Excellence - President’s Quality Award for Innovative and Exemplary Practices; nominated for a Presidential Rank Award, and was recently recognized as a Pinnacle Leadership Award recipient by the Fortitude Educational and Cultural Development Center for her Government and Public Service accomplishments.

As a concerned citizen, Dia is has built networks and leveraged partnerships in order to improve the quality of life for her immediate community and DeKalb County at-large. She is a board member of WorkSource DeKalb; graduate of Leadership DeKalb; member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./Stone Mountain-Lithonia Alumnae Chapter; and is a long-term mentor and coach of at risk young women.