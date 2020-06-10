Addressing the government cyber talent shortage

This content is provided by Deloitte.

Ask any IT manager across government what challenges they face, and somewhere in the top three they’ll tell you how hard it is to find and hire talent. The private sector pays better and has better talent pipelines. So while government is busy trying to find new ways to attract talent besides the mission, it also needs to be looking for new ways for the people it does have to do more. Analytics, automation and artificial intelligence are helping in that regard, but agencies need to be more proactive in laying the foundation for these technologies in order to reap the cybersecurity benefits they offer to the organization and its workforce.

