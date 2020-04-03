As coders retire, who will run your legacy apps?

This content is provided by Deloitte.

Every day, more legacy programmers log off for the last time, creating potential risks for the organizations that rely on their skills.

It’s a rare enterprise today that doesn’t still use some legacy application, and those that do typically rely on programmers from the baby-boom generation to maintain the technology. Though they now represent just 25% of the workforce, these older workers may be the only employees with the skills to maintain legacy technology—often because they developed it in the first place. The problem? They’re retiring in droves, taking with them years or even decades of accumulated knowledge of legacy code and the underlying business rules that define it.

Millennials are now the most populous generation in the U.S. labor force, representing 35% of all workers. Most have little to no understanding of legacy code; they may not have much desire to learn these languages, either, often viewing them as irrelevant and obsolete. What’s more, younger workers typically lack knowledge of the business rules that control the functionality of legacy applications. Over the years, these rules were frequently updated by legacy workers without documentation; when these employees retire, current IT teams may not understand how the applications operate.

For organizations that depend on vintage technology for mission-critical systems, the loss of legacy expertise can introduce a world of risks and potential problems, including operational inefficiencies and downtime along with damage to revenue, reputation, and brand. These potential risks are growing daily as more legacy coders log off for the last time. Consequently, it’s increasingly essential that organizations create a plan to ensure their core applications can continue operating into the future.

Modernize Those Apps

Perhaps the most obvious way to help manage the risks of an aging workforce is through application modernization. By eliminating outdated applications altogether, this approach removes the need to maintain antiquated code and mainframes. Modernization is no small undertaking, however. There are several potential methods, but none address the unique priorities, resources, and goals of every organization.

Many businesses opt to replace legacy systems with a customized system built from the ground up. Others custom-configure new commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS) solutions. Another technique is automated refactoring, which uses software to convert legacy code to modern platforms and then migrates the updated code to an on-premise, open systems environment or to the cloud. Organizations can then begin to fully integrate technologies like data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity.

Each method has its merits and drawbacks. Wholesale replacement, if thorough, can yield a modern codebase capable of operating on open platforms, usually with improved business processes. But a typical “rip and replace” project can easily stretch to five years or longer, which can create implementation fatigue among workers. It’s also worth noting that young employees typically have little experience with this type of complex reengineering project. A COTS implementation, on the other hand, can yield similar, but not identical, application functionality on a modern platform. The project can often be completed faster than reengineering, but costs tend to be higher due to data conversion and integration efforts. The need to train users and developers on the new application, meanwhile, can frustrate workers.

Automated refactoring offers the benefits of speed, accuracy, and cloud-readiness. It also produces like-for-like code that both legacy and modern developers can understand. Once that code is produced, automated refactoring can migrate it to cloud-native microservices. This flexible approach can also use code mining and business rules extraction to preserve application functionality embedded in the code. And refactoring can create a transition path for legacy specialists that allows organizations to engage and retain them throughout the modernization journey. As an added benefit, refactoring typically requires nominal end-user training, which can reduce training costs.

Retain Older Workers

Whatever modernization approach an organization chooses, an effective workforce transition plan is essential to building the right skills for the future. A first step is to assess the current state of the organization’s talent, including skills gaps, attrition risks, recruiting needs, and opportunities for development.

Legacy employees are a source of deep institutional knowledge as well as a valuable resource for training and mentoring. Leveraging their expertise can benefit organizations in multiple ways:

Older workers’ understanding of legacy code structure is crucial to maintaining and enhancing applications after refactoring.

Pairing legacy developers with younger counterparts skilled in modern programming languages can enable organizations to more efficiently tackle the modernization initiative.

Legacy coders represent a ready-made workforce that is committed and can broaden workforce diversity. These workers tend to be dependable employees and less likely than millennials to job-hop.

Forward-thinking organizations are developing deliberate strategies for retaining and engaging older coders by implementing new practices and policies to support an extended work life, including different career models, expanded development paths, and new roles.

Indeed, a rich set of opportunities exists for legacy employees in a post-mainframe IT environment. Some may become developers or testers of new Java applications. Others may be retrained in new IT disciplines or cybersecurity, where they can contribute to more strategic objectives. Those with expertise in the intricacies of legacy technologies can help maintain refactored applications.

Given the trend toward nonstandard work arrangements, organizations may also want to consider programs that allow older employees to take advantage of gig economy opportunities. Even post-retirement, they could be tapped as part-time workers to train new hires.

Entice Younger Workers

In addition to retaining older workers, organizations can take steps to make working with legacy systems more attractive to younger employees. Careful communication can be important: Rather than referring to the technology as “old,” for example, it may be more effective to emphasize its criticality to the business.

IT can also implement new technologies to help make legacy work more appealing. Bringing current open source software and DevOps methodologies to the mainframe, for instance, can enable younger workers to learn new skills using modern tools, with the added benefit of simultaneously improving operational efficiencies.

In the coming years, employees with experience maintaining legacy applications and mainframes will likely become increasingly scarce. Organizations that rely on aging systems to run mission-critical applications should begin planning now to help minimize the risks and navigate their way toward a successful digital future.

—by Marlin Metzger and Thorsten Bernecker, principals, Deloitte Consulting LLP

